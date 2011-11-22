The holiday season is officially here, which means a packed social schedule with minimal time to primp for all the parties and festivities.

Watch makeup pro Taylor Babaian teaches Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg how to whip up a super glam smoky eye in just minutes.

All you need to recreate the look is a metallic cream shadow and an eyeliner brush.

Try Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream Eyeshadow in Anthrachite ($22, sephora.com) with Sephora Collection Pro Gel Eyeliner Brush ($16, sephora.com).

