How to Get a Sexy Smoky Eye Look
The holiday season is officially here, which means a packed social schedule with minimal time to primp for all the parties and festivities.
Watch makeup pro Taylor Babaian teaches Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg how to whip up a super glam smoky eye in just minutes.
VIDEO: How to apply false lashes
All you need to recreate the look is a metallic cream shadow and an eyeliner brush.
PHOTOS: Celebs' priciest beauty indulgences
Try Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream Eyeshadow in Anthrachite ($22, sephora.com) with Sephora Collection Pro Gel Eyeliner Brush ($16, sephora.com).
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly