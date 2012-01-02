Now is not a pretty time for skin. In addition to coming off a month of non-stop holiday fun (cocktails, decadent food and partying all night), the combo of dry winter air and moisture-zapping indoor heat is superdehydrating leaving your complexion looking tired and pasty.

PHOTOS: Anti-aging tips from the stars

For an instant glow boost, exfoliate skin to speed up cell turnover (which slows down in the winter), says N.Y.C. dermatologist Eric Schweiger. A light chemical peel (either an at-home version or in a derm's office) will get rid of the cells that have accumulated on your skin's surface. Try Philosophy The Oxygen Peel ($55, philosophy.com)

PHOTOS: Celeb beauty must-haves

Next, give skin a shot of hydration with an extra-rich face cream like Clinique Moisture Surge Intense Skin Fortifying Hydrator ($36, clinique.com). Mix in a drop of liquid highlighter to make skin look dewy and radiant. For a healthy, rosy effect, blend cream blush on cheeks. Try Nars Illuminator in Copacabana ($29, narscosmetics) and CoverGirl & Olay Simply Ageless Sculpting Blush in Lush Berry ($11, drugstore.com).

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly