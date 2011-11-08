Celebs know that the quickest, most effective way to make their eyes look big and gorgeous on (and off!) the red carpet is with fake lashes.

A full strip of lashes adds even more drama than a few individual ones. Watch as lash pro (and makeup artist to Paula Abdul) Taylor Babaian shows Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg how easy they are to do on yourself.

VIDEO: Watch a pro apply individual lashes

Get the look:Kre-at Beauty 3/4 Winged Lashes, ($16 at barneys.com)

