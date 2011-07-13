The fishtail braid is the summer beauty equivalent of the maxi dress: practically every celeb from Jennifer Hudson and Demi Moore to Alicia Keys and Minka Kelly have been spotted sporting the trendy hairstyle.PHOTOS: Summer's big beauty trends

And the latest fashion-forward star to try out the look is Whitney Port, who models all of this season's ultracool 'dos in the new issue of Us Weekly.PHOTOS: Stars who changed their hair color

To find out the secrets to mastering a perfect fishtail braid, watch the video below, which features celeb hair pro and John Frieda international creative consultant Harry Josh working his mane magic on Port.

