Love smoky eyes but don't feel like having lines of black eye shadow running down your face in the heat? Luckily for sultry-eye seekers, stars like Jennifer Hudson, Marion Cotillard, and Olivia Wilde have been proving on the red carpet that updating the look for summer just involves exaggerating your top lids.

"A half-moon shape creates a wide-eyed effect," says makeup pro Shannon Pezzetta (who has worked with Hudson). Start by applying a shimmering dark brown or gray shadow from lash lines to above the crease, then blend a silver hue in the inner corners. LORAC Ooh La Lace baked Shimmer and Matte Eye Shadow Palette has all three hues and comes in one compact case. ($36, sephora.com) Swipe a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover in a semicircle from inner to outer corners to define the shape.

