Like the perfect little black dress, a white button-down shirt is a classic wardrobe piece that never goes out of style and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

PHOTOS: 5 WAYS TO WEAR A WHITE BUTTON DOWN SHIRT

Case in point: Lauren Conrad paired one from her Paper Crown line with a vibrant blue mini skirt at an Us Weekly bash back in April.

PHOTOS: Chic ways to style a black blazer

Click through to see how four more fashionistas like to wear this must-have item.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly