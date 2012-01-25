How Wes Bergmann Intends to Win MTV's New Challenge Installment
The gameplay on MTV's The Challenge: Battle of the Exes has yet to fully get started, and already veteran contestant Wes Bergmann is talking a big game.
In a sneak preview from Wednesday's premiere episode, Bergman -- who first appeared on the network's Real World: Austin, and later gained notoriety on prior Challenges -- angers his fellow competitors with his smack talking.
"I'm going to go on a rampage and get all these rookies who have no idea what to do [in the game], get them all on my side," Bergmann tells Camilla Nakagawa in the above clip, taking particular aim at fellow vet Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and naming him his biggest threat.
But Devenanzio -- who appeared on Real World: Key West -- isn't worried.
"Wes' game is all based on false bravado and intimidation. He plays this game scared, like a coward. He's an idiot and nobody's going to listen to him," Devenanzio reasons to his partner Nakagawa.
"This is his gameplay. Notice how he came to you and not me? That just shows what a coward piece of s--t he is," he snipes.
For more of what to expect on tonight's The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 10 p.m. premiere on MTV, watch the explosive preview clip above!
