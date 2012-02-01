Zooey Deschanel's Prada dress was met with almost as much criticism as her sideburns at the 2012 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills Jan. 15, but the quirky actress and her stylist stand by her red carpet choice.

"The dress was one of a kind. I saw the sketch, it said green and I fell in love. Zooey saw it and the first thing she said was how much she loved the color," Deschanel's stylist Karla Welch told Grazia magazine. "It felt vintage and in the spirit of Zooey."

"We love the spirit and intellect of the house," Welch continued about the Prada number made from dark green silk adorned with black and emerald green glass pearls and an ivory pearl embroidered collar and had an open back. "And, although I have never met her, Mrs. Prada seems to have a wicked sense of humor -- her designs always seem to be slightly subversive."

A sense of humor can be found in Deschanel, too, who adds a fun flair to almost every one of her outfits. Earlier this month, the New Girl star carried a Mandy Coon "Ginny" bunny-shaped wristlet, which retails for around $435.

