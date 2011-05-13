Up andu up!

Zooey Deschanel's rocker hubby, Ben Gibbard, has completely turned his life around in the past three years. Since the release of Death Cab for Cutie's "Narrow Stairs" album in 2008, the frontman has gotten sober, taken up distance running and married Deschanel, 31.

"Writing is such a solitary act," Gibbard, 34, said in the June issue of SPIN. "You spend hours alone, only with your thoughts, and you torture yourself. It's a tendency of many writers to temper the self-destructive act of writing with other self-destructive acts. I certainly was one of those people for a long time."

After one alcohol-fueled bender in Big Sur, Calif., where "a beer" with a pal turned into "five beers and five shots," Gibbard finally decided, "That's it. I'm done. I've lost the ability to control this."

So what did Gibbard take up to relieve stress? Long-distance running. He recently completed the Los Angeles Marathon in under four hours.

"Once you realize that a positive act helps to balance out the negative act of being a writer, you become a more balanced person emotionally," he said.

