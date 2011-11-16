Howard Stern's not joining America's Got Talent -- yet -- but if he did, the 57-year-old shock jock knows he'd be an "excellent" addition to the judges' panel.

Speaking to reporters at Wednesday's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 premiere in New York City, Stern dismissed reports that he'd fill Piers Morgan's recently vacated seat on the judges' panel, calling the chatter simply "rumors."

"I don't comment on rumors," Stern said when cornered about the speculation that he's nearing a $15 million deal to sit alongside Howie Mandel and Sharon Osbourne on NBC's summer reality talent series. "If there's something definite, then I'll report to you. Right now, there's nothing to report."

Still, Stern -- a self-proclaimed "huge fan" of AGT -- knows just what kind of critic he'd be. "I would be an excellent judge," the veteran radio disc jockey confirmed. "After all, I’ve had a 35 year career. I've made stars out out people like Ronnie the Limo Driver and Eric the Midget," he said, referring to people he has featured on his radio show. "I would be good because I would mentor and show people the way."

Stern's wife, Beth Ostrosky, says her husband would sure make for must-see TV with his Simon Cowell-like critiques.

"He loves the show. He's a very harsh judge [watching at home], very fair, very honest, but he's very good. He's brilliant at it," Stern's wife explained. "He'd definitely be more of a Simon [like] judge."

