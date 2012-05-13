When shock jock Howard Stern assumes his seat on the America's Got Talent judges panel on Monday's premiere, fans can rest assured he'll tell it like it is.

"I'm going to be a strict judge," Stern, 57, admits ahead of the NBC hit's seventh season debut. "I don't want to go buzzer-crazy, but I've got to stick to my guns. We've got to find the best talent."

PHOTOS: 2012 TV preview

Agreeing to take part in the Nick Cannon-hosted series alongside Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel in December, Stern has long been a fan of the NBC hit.

PHOTOS: Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's love story

"I'm a huge fan of the show -- I've been asked to do a lot of different things in my career and I've avoided them," Stern, who replaces departing judge Piers Morgan, says. "Something appealed to me with this. I sit at home on my couch and judge."

Bantering with Osbourne and Mandel in the preview clip above, the radio deejay will definitely provide must-see TV.

PHOTOS: See Howard and wife Beth's wedding pics

Says Mandel of his new colleague: "[Howard brings] more excitement and more energy than there's ever been in the past six seasons. [This season] he'll bring the unexpected."

America's Got Talent premieres Monday at 8 p.m. (EST) on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Howard Stern: I'll Be America's Got Talent's "Strict Judge"