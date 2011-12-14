NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC says Howard Stern will be joining the judges' panel on "America's Got Talent," which will move from Los Angeles to accommodate the New York-based shock jock.

The network confirmed weeks-old rumors of Stern's selection on Thursday. Stern, whose daily show airs on Sirius XM Radio, is replacing Piers Morgan.

Morgan departed "Talent" after last season. He joined CNN last winter as the host of a weeknight interview program.

"Talent" is a summer hit for NBC, drawing as many as 14 million weekly viewers. Fellow judges remain Howie Mandel and Sharon Osbourne. Nick Cannon is host.