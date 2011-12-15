NEW YORK (AP) -- Howard Stern will be joining the judges' panel on "America's Got Talent," and the NBC summer talent show will uproot itself from Los Angeles to accommodate the New York-based shock jock, the network said Thursday.

NBC confirmed weeks-old rumors of Stern's selection to join fellow "Talent" judges Howie Mandel and Sharon Osbourne. Nick Cannon remains host.

Stern, whose daily radio show airs on Sirius XM, is replacing Piers Morgan, who left "Talent" after last season to free up his busy schedule. Last winter, Morgan launched a weeknight interview program on CNN.

"Howard Stern's larger-than-life personality will bring a thrilling new dynamic to `America's Got Talent' starting this summer," said Paul Telegdy, NBC's president of alternative and late night programming. "He's a proven innovator and his track record in broadcasting is truly remarkable."

The Parents Television Council, a watchdog group, wasted no time condemning NBC's choice on Thursday.

Its president, Tim Winter, called hiring Stern "an act of desperation for a flailing network," and slammed Stern as "a performer who is synonymous with shock, profanity and obscenity."

"Talent" bills itself as TV's only such competition show that is open to any age and any talent. Auditions for season seven began in October in major cities nationwide. But now, with Stern aboard, production of the live broadcast of the show will relocate to New York.

Stern, who in 2005 took his long-running syndicated show from terrestrial radio to Sirius XM, signed a new five-year contract with the satellite-radio company a year ago after months of stormy negotiations.

