Howard Stern has signed a deal to join the judges' panel on America's Got Talent, he announced Thursday morning on his Sirius XM radio show.

Stern, 57, said that the Los Angeles-based NBC talent competition will move the production to NYC to accommodate the acerbic shook jock, who lives in the Big Apple with wife Beth Ostrosky.

NBC then confirmed the news -- including the NYC move -- in a statement.

"Howard Stern's larger-than-life personality will bring a thrilling new dynamic to America’s Got Talent starting this summer," NBC exec Paul Telegdy said. "He's a proven innovator and his track record in broadcasting is truly remarkable. Howard is very passionate about this show and is fully committed to its future success."

Back in November, rumors floated that Stern was nearing a $15 million deal to sit alongside Howie Mandel and Sharon Osbourne, replacing the departing Piers Morgan.

"I would be an excellent judge," he said at a premiere of the rumors. "After all, I’ve had a 35 year career. I've made stars out out people like Ronnie the Limo Driver and Eric the Midget," he said, referring to people he has featured on his radio show. "I would be good because I would mentor and show people the way."

