LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jennifer Hudson will pay tribute to her idol, Whitney Houston, at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

Houston died Saturday at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Show Ken Ehrlich said that Hudson will be featured in a "musical tribute." He said it's too fresh to do more at this time, but they had to note the Grammy-winner's amazing accomplishments.

Prior to the news of Houston's death, Hudson attended a pre-Grammy event Saturday where she discussed the impact Houston had on her career.

Hudson talked about her love for Houston's hit "I Will Always Love You" and said that she would "create duets with her because I wanted to sing with Whitney Houston."

Houston actually presented Hudson with her first Grammy. Hudson said meeting her idol "almost overshadowed getting the Grammy."

———

