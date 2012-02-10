PRAGUE (AP) -- Two artists have used wax from the thousands of candles that Czechs lit to mourn the death of President Vaclav Havel to create a large heart honoring him.

Lukas Gavlovsky — whose 7-foot-tall (2 meter), multicolored art work went on display in Prague on Friday, says it is meant "to celebrate (Havel's) ideas, his greatness."

Gavlovsky created the heart with his colleague, Roman Svejda, and dozens of volunteers.

Havel, a dissident who helped his nation shed Communism, was long associated with hearts. He ended his signature with one, and when he left office in 2003 a neon sign of a heart shone from Prague Castle.

The new art work, placed in front of the National Theater, will remain there until April 10.

Havel died on Dec. 18 at age 75.