PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) -- A massive statue of Marilyn Monroe has arrived in the desert resort city of Palm Springs.

The Los Angeles Times ( http://lat.ms/Kntz4Z) says the 26-foot-tall, 34,000-pound statue arrived Monday morning.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Nona Watson says the statue of the "Some Like it Hot" star is still being assembled.

The sculpture depicts Monroe trying to push down her skirts as they're billowing in the wind from her memorable scene in the "Seven Year Itch."

The statue was created by 80-year-old artist Seward Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune.

The artwork was previously in Chicago, and it took about a week and $40,000 to transport the statue.

The official ribbon cutting will be held May 24.

