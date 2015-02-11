Hugh Grant is a film fraud!

The actor has starred in more romantic comedies than most people can count, almost always playing the part of a lovable, doting charmer, but it turns out he's just a really good actor, because he's far from a hopeless romantic.

"I'm not really a believer in marriage," he told People Magazine. "I've seen very few good examples, maybe five, in my life, but I think otherwise it's a recipe for mutual misery."

To be fair, the actor wasn't always against saying "I do." He had a nearly 8-year marriage from 1997-2005. He also has three children from previous relationships. And his children, he said, have him wrapped around a ringless finger.

"What has surprised me most is, I think, how enchanting I am as a father," he said. "I break my own heart, I'm so nice."

Female hearts are probably breaking upon hearing this news, too.