Hugh Grant as always had a way with apologies.

In a widely-shared interview, Jon Stewart recently revealed that the British actor, 52, will "never" be welcome on The Daily Show again after a disastrous 2009 appearance.

Promoting his film Did You Hear About the Morgans, Grant was "giving everyone s--t the whole time . . . he's a big pain in the ass," Stewart ranted.

Grant got wind of Stewart's complaint and offered a mea culpa via Twitter.

"Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09," the Cloud Atlas star tweeted. "Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking."

Speaking to Stephen Colbert at the Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey last week, Stewart, 50, reported that Grant complained about the movie clip played on the show.

"'What is that clip? It's a terrible clip,'" the TV host recalled Grant saying. "Well, then make a better f--king movie," Stewart fired back.

