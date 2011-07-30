Hugh Hefner's not about to take an insult lying down!

Just days after ex-fiancee Crystal Harris said sex with the Playboy mogul lasted "two seconds," Hefner tweeted (and then deleted) that Harris, 25, "lied about our relationship." Then on Friday, Hefner, 85, reiterated that prior to their split, he and Harris were intimate regularly throughout their relationship.

"For the record, I have sex on a weekly basis," he said. "And I did throughout my two-and-a-half years with Crystal."

But Harris wasn't the only woman getting physical with Hefner. "My sex life involves more than one partner and has since the end of my marriage in 1998," he added.

When one follower suggested that sleeping with multiple women was where Hefner and Harris' relationship "went wrong," he responded: "There's safety in numbers? When I try to settle down [like I did with] Crystal, I get burned."

But Hefner -- who already has two new girlfriends since splitting with Harris -- isn't having any trouble with the ladies. "Curiously enough, my lifestyle attracts a lot of women," he said. "I keep getting these requests to become a girlfriend."