Hugh Hefner wishes ex Holly Madison would move back into the Playboy mansion.

The couple split in October after dating for seven years, but Hefner tells Los Angeles Confidential she's still the "love of his life."

Look back at Hef and Holly's happier days.

So where does that leave him with current gal pal Crystal Harris?

"How serious, and intimate, and important that works out to be...well, we'll have to wait and see because it's only a couple months old," Hefner tells the mag, which hits stands May 1.

See what Holly looked like as a kid.

Madison -- who dated Criss Angel for three months after calling it quits with Hef -- has moved on though.

"I loved my time at the mansion and think the world of Hef," Madison told Fox News in response. "There comes a time in everyone's life where they need to go their own way."

Look back at Hef's girls through the years.

Madison was voted off DWTS earlier this month and is currently filming a new reality show.

"It's going to be really fun!" she tells Us.

Tell Us: Should Holly and Hef get back together?