Hugh Hefner's longtime secretary Mary O'Connor dies and Jamie-Lynn Sigler gets engaged to Cutter Dykstra: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Monday, Jan. 28 in the roundup!

1. Mary O'Connor, Hugh Hefner's Longtime Playboy Secretary, Dies

Heavy hearts are aplenty at the Playboy Mansion today. Hugh Hefner's longtime secretary Mary O'Connor has died, the Playboy boss announced via Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 27. A source tells Us Weekly that Hefner is "devastated" over O'Connor's passing.

2. Jamie-Lynn Sigler Is Engaged to Cutter Dykstra: See Her Engagement Ring!

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is a bride-to-be! The actress announced on Twitter Monday, Jan. 28 that she is engaged to Cutter Dykstra. "So this just happened . . . " Sigler, 31, wrote with a picture of herself showing off her huge diamond engagement ring.

3. SAG Awards 2013: Us' Best-Dressed List Revealed!

There were a few fashion fails on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night, Jan. 27, but for the most part, Hollywood's beautiful people brought it -- and then some. To be exact, ten gorgeous gowns nabbed a spot on Us Weekly's best-dressed list, among them Jessica Chastain's perfect red Alexander McQueen gown. The actress drew lukewarm reviews for her mint dress at the Golden Globes just a few weeks ago, but she absolutely nailed last night's red carpet.

4. Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Garner the "Most Beautiful Woman" at the SAG Awards

Dozens of stars hit the red carpet at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. Jan. 27, but only one of them stood out to Ben Affleck: Jennifer Garner, his wife of seven years and the mother of his three children. "She's the most beautiful woman out there," Affleck raved during an interview with Access Hollywood's Shaun Robinson.

5. Exclusive: Justin Bieber Sings About Selena Gomez Split in New Song "Nothing Like Us"

Justin Bieber is telling it -- or, rather, singing it -- like it is. A week after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez cryptically covered Justin Timberlake's famous kiss-off anthem "Cry Me a River," Bieber is responding in kind with a song of his own: a tune called "Nothing Like This" from his album Believe Acoustic, out Tuesday, Jan. 29. ("Nothing Like This" is one of three new tracks on the record.)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Hugh Hefner's Secretary Mary O'Connor Dies, Jamie-Lynn Sigler Gets Engaged: Top 5 Stories of Today