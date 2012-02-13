Entertainment Tonight.

ET has learned that Marston Hefner, Hugh Hefner's son, was arrested on Sunday night in Pasadena, California in response to a call of a "suspected domestic violence battery".

According to the Pasadena Police Department, Marston's girlfriend Claire Sinclair was found to have minor injuries.

On Monday, the 22-year-old Playmate tweeted, "There's two types of pain in the world -- pain that hurts you, and pain that makes you stronger. All of your positivity is giving me strength."

Hugh Hefner reacted to the arrest in a quote to People, saying, "If they care about each other, they'll patch it up."

Marston was booked and later released after posting a $20,000 bail.

