Hugh Jackman revealed during a recent interview on the Australian talk show “The Project” that he would “seriously consider” playing James Bond, if offered the role.

The show’s hosts asked the Australian actor, who’s probably best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies, his thoughts about taking on the 007 franchise. Jackman first revealed that he was actually offered the part of the debonair spy nearly a decade ago. “I sort of was already asked just before Daniel Craig took over,” he explained. “At the time, I was just about to do X-Men 2, and I was like, ‘Ah, I don’t think it’s the right time.’”

Jackman went on to say that the iconic role was “not an easy one for me to give up,” and if Craig eventually retires from the franchise, “I’d seriously consider it.”

As Gossip Cop reported, James Bond made headlines earlier this week for a much more controversial reason. Anthony Horowitz, author of an upcoming Bond novel, said on Tuesday that Idris Elba was “too street” to play the part. The writer has since apologized for his remark, explaining that he used a poor choice of words and didn’t intend to offend anyone. For his part, Elba posted a very class response on Instagram, writing, “Always Keep Smiling!! It takes no energy and never hurts! Learned that from the Street!!”