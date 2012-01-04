NEW YORK (AP) -- Hugh Jackman liked his record-setting Broadway run so much this winter that he's handcuffing himself to a future musical about Harry Houdini.

Producers said Wednesday that Jackman, best known as the hairy Wolverine in "The X-Men" franchise, will star as the famed illusionist in "Houdini." It's scheduled to reach Broadway during the 2013-14 season.

Academy Award and six-time Emmy Award winner Aaron Sorkin of "West Wing" fame will write the story, and three-time Academy Award and four-time Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz of "Wicked" fame will write music and lyrics.

Jackman's one-man, 10-week Broadway concert show closed Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre after having earned more than $2 million in its final week. It was the highest weekly gross recorded by the Shubert Organization, which owns the Broadhurst and 16 other Broadway theaters.