MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Hugh Jackman's 9-year-old son is using his dad's Wolverine pedigree to woo the girls.

Jackman says his son, Oscar, spotting a group of teenage girls one day, turned to him and said, "Hey dad, 2 o'clock, hot chicks."

The Australian actor, chosen People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2008, says the conversation made him squirm. But Jackman says his son marched right up to the girls and declared "Hey, you know that my dad's Wolverine?"

Jackman spoke to reporters Tuesday while in Mexico City to promote "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." The film's Mexican premiere was delayed because of the swine flu outbreak.

Jackman expressed his admiration for the way Mexico handled the outbreak at a meeting Monday with President Felipe Calderon.

(This version CORRECTS age of Jackman's son to 9 sted 10. )