Hulk Hogan says that he totally understands O.J. Simpson. Wait, what?

The New York Post reports that in the latest issue of Rolling Stone, not yet on newsstands, Hulk Hogan comments on his split with his wife, Linda Bollea, after she left him for "some shaggy-haired pool boy 30 years her junior." Hogan and Linda Bollea split in 2007, and Bollea later began publicly dating one of his daughter's former classmates.

Hogan tells Rolling Stone, "I could have turned everything into a crime scene, like O.J., cutting everybody's throat."

We should just pause here for a moment. Wrestlers like Hulk might be accustomed to talking a big game to their opponent before a match (in this case, court), but isn't threatening double homicide a bit, umm, let's say, terrifying and illegal?

Last week, Hogan went to court to request that Bollea's boyfriend, Charlie Hill, be prohibited from driving her boat and cars.

Hogan explains, "You live half a mile from the 20,000-square-foot home you can't go to anymore, you're driving through downtown Clearwater [Florida] and see a 19-year-old boy driving your Escalade, and you know that a 19-year-old boy is sleeping in your bed, with your wife .... I totally understand O.J. I get it."

Look for the new reality show, "O.J. and Hulk: BFFs & Cellmates 4 Life," coming soon to a closed-circuit prison camera near you.

