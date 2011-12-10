Hulk Hogan is gearing up for another smackdown -- this one in court with ex-wife Linda Bollea.

The wrestling icon, 58, (real name: Terry Bollea) filed an 18-page lawsuit in Clearwater, Fla. on Thursday accusing his ex, 52, of defamation, the St. Petersburg Times reports.

In her memoir Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against the Ropes, Linda writes of harrowing physical, mental and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband during their 24-year marriage.

"[Hulk] tore my clothes, threw lamps, and held me down on the bed with his hands around my throat during arguments," wrote Linda, who has two grown kids, 23-year-old Brooke and 21-year-old Nick, with the WWE star. "I was always afraid he would kill me in one of his rages."

During radio interviews promoting the tome, Linda also accused her former spouse of cheating on her with another male wrestler, Brutus Beefcake.

Linda's claims, Hulk's lawsuit says, have "exposed him to distrust, hatred, contempt and ridicule."

"He's being accused of all sorts of vile conduct that he did not commit," his attorney Will Florin said. "Miss Bollea's made enough of these outrageous allegations that it's time they stop ... The only realistic way of making them stop is through the court system."

It was recently revealed that Linda received over 70 percent of the couple's liquid assets in their 2008 divorce settlement.

Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel one year ago.

