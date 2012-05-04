WENN

Wrestler Hulk Hogan's son has had his five-year probation terminated early after completing all of his mandatory requirements.

Nick Bollea pleaded no contest to reckless driving with serious bodily injury in 2008 after a car accident the year before left his friend and passenger John Graziano fighting for his life.

Judgment was withheld and he was ordered to serve eight months behind bars, complete 500 hours of community service, pay for court costs and endure five years of probation.

But Bollea impressed Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Philip Federico when he returned to a Florida court on Friday, and he decided to end the youngster's probation early after determining the 21-year-old had fulfilled all of his duties, according to The Associated Press.