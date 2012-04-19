NEW YORK (AP) -- Seth Meyers is creating an animated series for Hulu that will translate his experiences on "Saturday Night Live" to a gang of superheroes.

Meyers previewed the show, "The Awesomes," at Hulu's upfront Thursday. He and co-creator Michael Shoemaker, a producer of "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" and formerly of "SNL," said the series will be a behind-the-scenes look at an "Avengers"-like troupe of crime-fighters.

The show is planned to debut next year on Hulu, which is co-owned by Disney, News Corp. and NBCUniversal.