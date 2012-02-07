Nicknamed the "human hourglass," Romanian-born model Iona Spangenberg's waist is a tiny 20 inches -- and the beauty says she's able to maintain her figure all while eating three square meals a day and noshing on junk food in between.

"No one seems to believe it, but every day I eat three big meals and I snack on chocolate and crisps all the time. I just have a small stomach," the 30-year-old model told the U.K. Sun. "It's a bit like having a natural gastric band -- if I eat too much, I feel sick."

Weighing more than seven pounds at birth, Spangenberg's current waist measures just five inches bigger than a compact disc.

Now married and living in Germany, the model admits she's long struggled with body image. "In Romania it is better to be overweight, because that means you are from a wealthy family," she told The Sun. "So while my friends were going out and dating, I was sitting at home with Mars bars wishing I could fatten up."

As a YouTube video of Spangengberg working a miniskirt continues to go viral with over 2 million hits, the model says her husband -- who was the first to post photos of her online -- loves her just the way she is.

"Jan was the first person who saw me as beautiful and encouraged me to celebrate my body," she says of her beau of six years.

"I would still like to gain weight so I don't look so shocking -- and now that I live in Germany I can't get enough pizza or kebabs," argues the model. "But I'm finally comfortable in my own skin."

