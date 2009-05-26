You most likely recognize Bradley Cooper as "that guy" from "Wedding Crashers": The blue-eyed, blue-blooded preppy who gave Vince Vaughn's character a run for his money. After that scene-stealing role, Cooper added several big name films -- including "Yes Man" and "He's Just Not That Into You" -- and television shows ("Alias") to his resume, but he still hasn't broken out as the leading star ... until now.

Cooper currently stars in the highly-anticipated comedy "The Hangover", about three groomsmen and their bachelor partying misadventures in Las Vegas. The actor also made headlines when the rumor mill was abuzz with whispers of a Cooper/Aniston romance (one he denies, but finds flattering).

Details magazine sat down with the rising star for their June issue to talk about his ascent from "that guy" to leading man. The issue hits newsstands on June 2nd, but you can read on for a sneak peek. The full interview can also be found on the Details website now.

On acting in comedic roles:

"I'm not even funny at all. That's what's so ironic."

On why he went into show business:

"...when I was a kid, I would fake-fight all the time. I was really good at sound effects. That's the reason why I thought I could be effective in this business."

On being a star:

"I don't have to curtail my life at all. Zero. Zero. Zero."

