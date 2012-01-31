BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) -- A fictional film based on the recent serial killings of Hungarian Roma will be in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival starting Feb. 9.

The producers of "Csak a szel" ("Just The Wind"), by director Bence Fliegauf, said Wednesday that the leading roles are played by amateur Roma actors, with professionals in the supporting cast.

Four men are on trial in Budapest accused of carrying out attacks in nine villages between July 2008 and August 2009 in which six Roma — or Gypsies — were shot to death, including a 5-year-old boy. Five sustained life-threatening injuries.

Fliegauf's film, a Hungarian, German and French co-production, depicts the life of a Roma family on the Great Hungarian Plain, ending with their murders.