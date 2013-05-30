SAN MARINO, Calif. (AP) — The Huntington Library has received a $32 million gift from investor and philanthropist Charles T. Munger to help build a new education and visitor center at the San Marino, Calif., institution.

The library said Thursday that the contribution is the lead gift toward the $60 million project, which will have more than six acres of new gardens and about 43,000 square feet of space for educational facilities and visitor services. Construction is expected to be completed in 2015.

The addition is expected to improve amenities for the 550,000 visitors and 1,500 scholars who come each year to The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens.

The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. vice chairman previously funded a 90,000-square-foot research center at the library.