British model/actress Elizabeth Hurley is determined to remain friends with her estranged husband Arun Nayar for the sake of her young son.

Hurley split from the Indian businessman last year and they began divorce proceedings earlier this month.

Hurley has refused to reveal the reason for the breakdown of the marriage, but she's adamant the split was amicable - and she&'s even allowing Nayar to take her nine-year-old son Damian on vacation at the end of April.

She tells Britain's Hello! magazine, "Arun and I decided to separate last October. We still get on really well though, and spend lots of time together. Arun plays a major role in my son Damian's life and is taking him to India for a week in the Easter holidays. Damian has coped with the changes really well."

Damian's father is Hurley's former lover Steve Bing.

