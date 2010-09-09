The rumor mill is trying its darnedest to make Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel Bilson happen. Two weeks after romance rumblings first surfaced (and were pooh-poohed), the respective exes of Reese Witherspoon and Hayden Christensen are once again being declared an item.

"They're trying to keep a low profile, but they're definitely dating," a source assures Hollyscoop.

The Chicago Sun-Times echoes that the dark-haired pair, who were spotted dogward-dogging in the same yoga class late last month in Los Angeles, are "quietly" seeing each another.

Bilson, 29, who we secretly hope will one day reunite with former "O.C." love interest Seth Cohen Adam Brody, recently confirmed that she'd pulled the plug on her year-plus engagement to "Jumper" co-star Christensen.

Gyllenhaal, 29, has been flying solo since his two-year relationship with Witherspoon ended in December 2009.

But don't get your hopes up for Jake and Rachel to become a leading contender for Hollywood's most adorable new couple.

"They have not and are not dating," the actress's spokesman insists to Wonderwall.

Jake's rep concurs, telling us, "These reports are false."

