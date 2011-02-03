Attention movie fans! Head over to Wonderwall's Twitter page NOW for your chance to win a four-pack of passes to the Los Angeles premiere of "I Am Number Four" at the Regency Bruin Theater in Westwood on Feb. 9.

To enter, just tweet @WonderwallMSN with the hash tag #IAMNUMBERFOUR between 4:44 p.m. PST on Thursday, Feb. 3 through 4:44 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

Wonderwall will randomly select four winners to see the new Disney sci-fi movie starring "Glee"'s Dianna Agron, Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant and Teresa Palmer.

Only one tweet per Twitter handle will be entered to win.

Prize does not travel and accommodations and is only open to Los Angeles and Southern California residents. We'll contact winners via direct message on Twitter.

Go to Wonderwall's Twitter page now!

Good luck!