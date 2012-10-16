RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Beach Boys hit "I Get Around" will take on a whole new meaning when one of the band members who co-wrote the 1964 song helps dedicate the first highway roundabout at Lake Tahoe.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Mike Love is a longtime Incline Village resident and a proponent of the new environmentally friendly roundabout.

The roundabout is Located at the intersection of the Mount Rose Highway and state Route 28 in Incline Village. It's part of a $2.4 million project designed to promote safety, protect Tahoe's famed water clarity and celebrate local public art.

In addition to Love's appearance, Wednesday's dedication will highlight the official unveiling of bronze sculptures that local artist June Towill Brown created to reflect Lake Tahoe's native wildlife.