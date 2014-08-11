Sirs Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart have the ultimate bromance. They film movies together, go on trips together, celebrate holidays together - and even substitute for one another when one of them is unavailable.

McKellen, 75, recently stood in for his bestie in a particularly sentimental gig. A director named Brett Lotriet Best was planning to propose to his "Trekkie" boyfriend, Khalid Shawwa, and wanted to enlist the help of Stewart, 74.

While Stewart was unable to lend a hand, Best found himself with a fantastic alternative: Stewart's best friend McKellen. The hopeful proposer filmed a video to pop the question, including the "Lord of the Rings" actor in the footage.

"There is a question I wanted to ask, but I had to be sure," Best explains on signs held in the proposal video.

"We all know how you feel about Star Trek's Captain Picard," he continues about Stewart's famed sci-fi character. "So I searched the galaxy for Patrick Stewart and finally asked his best friend for help!"

McKellen then enters the shot, holding a clapperboard with the boyfriend's nickname reading, "Mookie - will you marry me?"

"Khalid, I've got bad news for you - it's good news as well - but the bad news is, Patrick Stewart is married," he says of his BFF, whose 2013 wedding to Sunny Ozell McKellen officiated. "I married him. Well, no, I was the minister at the wedding. He's not available."

"The good news is that Brett is available," McKellen continued. "So, think it over, do the right thing."

Best then asks Shawwa himself, adding, "I would like to explore the universe with you." To little surprise, he confirmed on Twitter that his boyfriend said yes.