Ian Somerhalder is spending some quality time with his family in the wake of his recent split with Nina Dobrev, his Vampire Diaries costar and love of three years. On May 13, the 34-year-old actor was spotted walking around a plot of land in New Orleans, located less than an hour from his hometown of Covington, La.

Wearing a gray V-neck tee and dark denim jeans, Somerhalder looked pensive as he surveyed the area with his father, Robert. The father-son duo were seen buying bottled water at a local gas station. Dobrev, meanwhile, was seen partying with pals at West Hollywood hotspot Bootsy Bellows on May 10. Joined by Vampire Diaries costar Claire Holt, the 24-year-old actress "looked so happy," according to an onlooker.

Somerhalder spent the weekend in Brussels to promote one of his favorite eco-friendly companies. "I'm in love with the Cree Bulb and am so grateful for Cree's genius," he tweeted May 10. "It's truly a new way of lighting my life. Thank you!"

When Somerhalder and Dobrev begin filming the fifth season of The Vampire Diaries in Atlanta this July, the exes will be on their best behavior. "They are consummate professionals," a source said when Us Weekly broke the news of the costars' breakup May 9. "They will continue to work together and remain best friends, which is where the relationship started."

The Vampire Diaries' fourth season finale airs Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

