It was the only new feature film to hit theaters nationwide July 3, which helped Ice Age: Continental Drift debut in first place with a cool $46 million domestically. The animated movie earned an additional $95.3 million overseas.

Ice Age: Continental Drift features the voice talents of Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, Seann William Scott, Keke Palmer, Peter Dinklage, Drake, Wanda Sykes, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Josh Peck and Chris Wedge.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone's The Amazing Spider-Man came in at No. 2, earning $35 million in its second weekend. Since its July 3 release, the superhero story has earned $200.9 million domestically.

Ted, costarring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, earned $22.1 million in its third weekend, bringing it to No. 3. Disney/Pixar's Brave fell to fourth place with $10.7 million, while Warner Bros.' Magic Mike, costarring Channing Tatum and Alex Pettyfer, landed in fifth place with $9 million.

Also in the Top 10: Savages (No. 6, $8.7 million), Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (No. 7, $5.6 million), Katy Perry: Part of Me (No. 8, $3.7 million), Moonrise Kingdom (No. 9, $3.7 million) and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (No. 10, $3.5 million).

