Ice still loves CoCo.

Just days after a very public outburst over wife CoCo Austin's PDA-packed pictures with another man, Ice-T is ready to forgive, forget, and move on. On Monday, the rapper and "Law & Order: SVU" actor, 54, reunited with his glamour model spouse, 33, in New York, where they hit up an event at the Last Rites Gallery. To see a photo from their night out, click here.

PHOTOS: Celebs caught cheating

Wearing matching black outfits -- complete with matching leather jackets -- the Ice Loves CoCo stars put up a united front as they happily posed together for photographers.

Incidentally, posing for the camera is what got Austin in trouble with her husband in the first place. On Friday, Dec. 8, the married model surfaced in a series of affectionate Instagram snapshots with rapper AP.9 in Vegas, where she is currently starring in the burlesque revue Peepshow. (Austin made her debut earlier this month, replacing former headliner and fellow blonde bombshell Holly Madison, who is nearly seven months pregnant with her first child.)

PHOTOS: Cheating scandals of the year

The photos, which have since been deleted, show Austin cozing up to AP.9 as he kisses her cheek and buries his face in her neck. Not surprisingly, Ice-T (born Tracy Marrow) was less than thrilled to see his wife of 11 years with another man.

"Most of [the pics are] disrespectful and in bad taste," he tweeted Dec. 8. "She's made me look and feel like s--t."

VIDEO: CoCo and Ice renew their vows

Austin initially tried to downplay the incident but later issued a remorseful mea culpa on Twitter: "Ice is right, the pics I took with this man were in poor taste & I disrespected my husband," she shared. "However the pics were the only thing that happened."

"I feel so sad. The bottom line is I love Ice & I can understand why he's upset," she added. "There's no excuse for my actions. I'm so sorry baby & to everyone."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Ice-T and Coco air their dirty laundry on Twitter

The biggest breakups of the year

Celebrity nude photo scandals