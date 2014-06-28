Ice-T's grandson Elyjah Marrow arrested for killing roommate in accidental shooting
A shocking and tragic series of events unfolded on Tuesday, when Elyjah Marrow, the 19-year-old grandson of rapper and actor Ice-T, accidentally shot and killed his roommate Daryus Johnson.
According to TMZ, Marrow had been messing with a handgun in his Georgia apartment when it went off, fatally shooting Johnson, also 19.
Marrow, who appeared on Ice-T's reality show "Ice Loves Coco," is currently in custody and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Ice-T has yet to comment on his grandson's arrest. He performed live on "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" on Friday, June 27.
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Shia LaBeouf Arrested At Broadway Show, Charged With Disorderly Conduct
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 24, 2018 2018 Kids Choice Awards: Stars on the red carpet