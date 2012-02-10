LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Snoop Dogg, Mos Def, Q-Tip, Eminem, Nas and Kanye West are coming to a theater near you.

The Indomina Group said Friday it will release Ice-T's rap documentary, which features all those artists, in North America on June 8.

Ice-T's directorial debut, "Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap," premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month. The film shows classic rappers from across the country discussing how they write songs.

The 53-year-old entertainer says "music and movie lovers alike will really get into it."