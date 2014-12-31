Idina Menzel botched the high note during her performance of “Let It Go” on “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” sending critics flocking to Twitter to slam the star.

Like Taylor Swift, Menzel was one of the musical acts performing in frigid Times Square on Wednesday night in front of thousands of spectators and millions watching worldwide on television. She has flawlessly sung the hit "Frozen" song countless times before, including on last year’s Oscars, and a number of recent holiday celebrations.

But this time, as she attempted to belt the line “Let the storm rage on,” Menzel audibly struggled. Watchers tweeted jabs afterward, with complaints saying she screamed instead of sang and butchered the beloved the track, while some mockingly suggested it was Adele Dazeem on stage and not Menzel.

So, what went wrong? It’s likely the ice-cold temperature affected Menzel’s voice, which some defenders pointed out. And Maria Menounos tweeted Thursday morning, New Year’s Day, “Why be mean to @idinamenzel…we rarely get a real live performance..bw broadway&freezing temps give her a break her perf was amazing.”

Menzel hasn’t mentioned the flub, but tweeted earlier this week that she couldn’t believe she getting to sing at “such an iconic event.” She also shared a short clip filmed right before she took the stage, where she half-jokingly said she hoped the fake snow flying around “doesn’t choke me in the middle of my song.” Sadly, it seems Menzel may have jinxed herself.

Regardless, Menzel is a Tony-winning, world-class singer. Perhaps fans should just, ahem, let it go?