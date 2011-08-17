Mere hours after Fox announced that Jennifer Lopez would officially be re-joining Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler on the American Idol judges panel for season 11, returning host Ryan Seacrest Tweeted this pic of the old gang back together again!

"First lunch w/ the crew for @americanidol season 11," he wrote of the snap taken during a break from filming the Savannah, GA auditions.

