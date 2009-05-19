Is Adam Lambert feeling nervous before tonight's American Idol finale?

"A little bit, yeah," the 26-year-old told reporters during a Monday press conference. "I think we're both really excited."

Lambert -- who faces off against Kris Allen -- said he plans to "just get some sleep, which has been tough. Usually, I think we're both used to a lot lower pressure situations."

See what an Idol stylist says about contestants' fashion.

On a sale of 1 to 10, Lambert admitted his nerves are at a "five...I'll get more nervous right before."

Allen said he's at a "Five or 6. [Today] we'll be nervous. We'll be like, '10!'"

The guys say they don't really have any performance superstitions or rituals.

"I just make sure I'm focused," Allen said.

Relive Idol's Top 13 contestants.

Added Lambert: "Yeah, I'm not very superstitious either, like he said...just being in the right head space. The one thing that I will say for me is that I will try to think in all positives -- nothing negative. Just positive thought is really powerful.

"Like we said a million times, Kris and I are friends," Lambert went on. "At this point we both feel like we've already won, we've arrived, we've gotten to the final. We get to do this great show [Tuesday] and on Wednesday and we're just going to enjoy it."

See Idol contestant's weight ups and downs.

To protect his voice, Allen says he won't "talk too much and don't sing too much right now...texting! Less talking on the phone!"

Lambert chimed in: "I think during rehearsals, we try not to push it."

Before tonight's show, Lambert says he's going to pig out.

"I'm going to order a really big room service breakfast! I'm going to get a really good breakfast, do it up right: hollandaise sauce, the whole nine yards. The butterflies come later. I need a firm foundation, so I'll have a big hearty breakfast."

The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Tell Us: Who will you be voting for?