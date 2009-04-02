Voted off American Idol contestant Megan Joy doesn't regret telling Simon Cowell she "doesn't care" about his judgments.

"I really had no idea that it was going to upset him, but I meant it and I wouldn't take it back," Joy, 23, says in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show that airs Monday.

Cowell slammed Joy as "indulgent" for singing Bob Marley's "Turn the Lights Down Low" during Tuesday's show. After she was voted off Wednesday, he snapped: "With the greatest respect, when you said you didn't care [about my comments], neither do we. We're not going to pretend to contemplate saving you. This your swan song. That's it."

Added Joy to DeGeneres: "I care about the show and being in the competition. I didn't care that Simon didn't like my song."

DeGeneres asks Joy -- who flapped her arms like a bird while waiting to find out if she was going home -- if she was mocking the show.

"No, I just woke-up feeling like it was my time to go, and I just said to myself: 'You know what, if I go, I'm going to go out with a bang and enjoy it,'" she says. "So I just tried to have a good attitude."

Joy says she's "absolutely" glad she did the show.

"I just thought, never in a million years would I make it," she says. "It wasn't that I don't adore the show and watch, I was just like, 'I'm never going to make it.'"

Joy says she's "never made anything in my life. I've never made a solo, a play, a part in the chorus line, a musical...like, nothing."

But after coming in ninth place on the FOX reality hit, "I'm ready to do things...I'm so excited."