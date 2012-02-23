LOS ANGELES (AP) -- It's good news for 25 singers on "American Idol" — not just 24.

After the "Hollywood Week" and Las Vegas performance rounds, "Idol" judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler narrowed the field from 42 contestants to 24 semifinalists on Wednesday's installment. They apparently cut too many.

At the end of the episode, "Idol" host Ryan Seacrest revealed that "the judges felt compelled to reinstate another guy." He says either Jermaine Jones, Johnny Keyser, Richie Law or David Leathers Jr. would be among the male semifinalists.

The top 13 men will perform live next Tuesday, and the top 12 women will take the stage live Wednesday. Viewer votes will determine which singers will be eliminated Thursday.