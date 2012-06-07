'Idol' Winner Phillip Phillips Undergoes Surgery
Entertainment Tonight -- "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to remove kidney stones he had dealt with throughout his run on the show.
A rep for the singer tells The Hollywood Reporter that "surgery went well" and that Phillips is currently resting and recovering.
The rep added that the crooner is expected to make a full recovery in time for the Fox show's American Idol Live! Tour, which kicks off July 6 in Detroit.
The 21-year-old Georgia native, who beat out Jessica Sanchez in the "Idol" finale on May 23, managed to stay in the competition despite ongoing treatments for his kidney ailment.
